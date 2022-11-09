Out for redemption: After a disappointing 2021 season, men’s soccer looks to return to MAAC glory

Joining Bercedo on the starting front line are senior forwards Tomas Svecula and Brage Aasen, who both earned All-MAAC First Team honors. Svecula has started all 18 games for the Bobcats this season, adding six goals, and while Aasen has been battling injuries all season, he returned at just the right time for the Bobcats. Although he has played in only nine games, Aasen has four goals to match his four assists.

This team is a tight-knit group, and it’s clear when you see the depth and confidence that it plays with. The roster is deep with players from every class, including graduate student midfielder Alex Holle, senior forward Jason Budhai and graduate student midfielder Noah Silverman. “They mean everything to me, we have a really special bond,” Holle said following a 2-0 win against Canisius on Oct. 29. In a team that is filled with veteran players, there are a few newcomers that have left their mark on this group. Freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard has started every game for Quinnipiac, while also leading the team in minutes played. Stjernegaard was recognized for his stellar collegiate debut season, as he was awarded the 2022 MAAC Rookie of the Year. Freshman defenseman Erik Langwagen has also been a crucial piece to the Bobcats success, tallying over 1,000 minutes played on the season. Quinnipiac understands that success is fragile, and with home-field advantage the Bobcats have set themselves up to reach the top of the MAAC. Receiving a first round bye, Quinnipiac will take on Niagara in the semi-final round Thursday, akin to the women’s soccer team who beat Niagara to win the MAAC Championship. “We measure success by getting into the playoffs, winning trophies and championships,” Da Costa said. Despite not having won a MAAC title since 2013, the Bobcats are no stranger to the big game, having appeared in four of the last nine MAAC Championships that have taken place since they joined the conference. It’s clear that Quinnipiac is capable of continuing to score at the rate it has, but the real question will be if they can hold strong on the defensive end in front of freshman goalkeeper Karl Netzell. When the intensity rises in the playoffs, quality offensive chances tend to diminish. The Bobcats will need to raise their defensive intensity to another level if they want to claim the title. “Offense wins games, defense wins championships,” Da Costa said. Quinnipiac has been defying the odds all season long, so with two possible games remaining in the MAAC playoffs before a po- tential NCAA tournament berth, lets see if the Bobcats have any playoff magic left in them.