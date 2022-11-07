Quinnipiac women’s soccer set to play Penn State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Quinnipiac will reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team will go up against No. 2 seeded Penn State in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

This comes after the Bobcats won the MAAC conference title on Sunday, Nov. 6, beating the Niagara Purple Eagles 4-0.

The nerves in the quiet conference room were palpable, but when the team heard Penn State first, then heard “and they will entertain Quinnipiac,” the entire team erupted.

‼️ IT’S OFFICIAL ‼️ We’re taking on the No. 2 seed Penn State on Friday in the first round of the @NCAASoccer Tournament👏👏👏#BobcatNation | @MAACSports pic.twitter.com/a88sbeBloy — Quinnipiac Women's Soccer (@QU_WSOC) November 7, 2022

“I’m really excited, and I know the rest of the team is really excited,” senior goaltender and co-captain Meaghan Phillips said. “We’re ready to go out on the big stage and show what we can do.”

Penn State won the Big 10 Conference championship on Sunday as well as boasting a 13-4-3 overall record.

Throughout the week leading up to the game, Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke has one message he will reiterate to the team.

“Don’t change,” Clarke said. “Go there and play on the front foot.”

Quinnipiac will travel to Happy Valley on Friday, Nov. 11, and will take on the Nittany Lions at 6 p.m.