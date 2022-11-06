Petruzzelli inks NHL deal with Maple Leafs

Former Quinnipiac goaltender Keith Petruzzelli was named to the ECHL all-rookie team for the 2021-22 season.

Former Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey goaltender Keith Petruzzelli has signed an NHL contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will reportedly join the team in Carolina tonight, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Apparently, TOR has signed G Keith Petruzzelli to an NHL deal. He was on an AHL contract, but will now be promoted w/Samsonov injured tonight. Was 6-0 with Marlies this year — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 6, 2022

Petruzzelli suited up for the Bobcats from 2017-2021, posting a 49-27-8 record in 94 appearances along with a 2.17 goals against average and .915 save percentage, both top five marks for the program all-time.

His efforts as a senior in 2020-21 earned the Wilbraham, Massachusetts, native ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year honors along with being named a finalist for the Mike Richter Award for the best netminder in college hockey and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in the nation.

In six games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, Petruzzelli is a perfect 6-0-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold applauded his former player on Twitter following the signing.

Petruzzelli’s promotion comes in the wake of an injury to goaltender Ilya Samsonov in a game against Boston last night, and a month where three of Toronto’s top-four netminders have gone down with injury.

If Petruzzelli takes the ice with Maple Leafs, he will become the first goaltender in Quinnipiac program history to play in an NHL regular or postseason game.

This story will be updated once contract information becomes available.