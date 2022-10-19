Pete’s Pond: Winning out west

Quinnipiac’s ability to execute against the No. 3 team in the country proved two things: the Bobcats can compete on the road, and they’re a top team in the country.

A lackluster effort against LIU in an eventual tie during the season’s opening weekend made the ensuing series at North Dakota seem much more difficult to overcome. Based on the first weekend, I expected that Quinnipiac would get walked over in the first game and that the second game would be a one-goal or overtime finish.

That depended on whether or not Quinnipiac showed up in the opening period and demonstrated what head coach Rand Pecknold frequently refers to as its “identity.” That being relentless forecheckers, winning battles on the boards and in the corners and forcing turnovers in all three zones.

The Bobcats did, in fact, play to their identity.

“We expect to win, we have that confidence to win.” Pecknold said. “I think it’s a strength.”

In both first periods combined, Quinnipiac outscored North Dakota five-to-one, converting on 41.7% of its shots on goal. The Bobcats generated most of their chances by dumping in the puck and applying pressure to North Dakota’s breakout, forcing turnovers that allowed them to score at a high rate. Only one goal was scored on the rush for Quinnipiac this weekend, which is very telling considering they found the back of the net 11 times.

This series will ultimately play a key role in providing the Bobcats confidence as the season rolls on while also majorly impacting the PairWise rankings. Outside of the Fighting Hawks, Quinnipiac is only lined up to play at at most two ranked non-conference teams during the season. Beyond that, there are currently four total conference clashes with ranked opponents in Harvard and Cornell. Clarkson would bring the total to six but it is currently on the fringe of being ranked.

“The Friday game was just a roller coaster emotionally,” Pecknold said. “They dominated, we really struggled. We had some players that struggled for whatever reason, just weren’t playing well.”

There were several performances of note, headlined by two graduate student forwards. T.J. Friedmann and Ethan de Jong both potted two goals and an assist this weekend. The latter was named ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week for his efforts.