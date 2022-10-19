Smith: ‘We’re going to keep fighting’

With five games to go in the regular season, Quinnipiac men’s soccer is gearing up for a deep playoff run.

After a 1-1 tie against Iona on Oct. 15, the team moved to 8-3-2, currently fourth in the MAAC, with an in-conference record of 3-1-1. While early season predictions pegged Rider, Iona and Saint Peter’s as the Bobcats’ main competition, only the Gaels have become true threats to the Bobcats. Iona is currently fifth in the MAAC while Rider sits in eighth and Saint Peter’s is at the bottom of the conference in 11th.

Manhattan, which finished eighth last season, currently leads the conference, with a record of 4-1-1. Last year’s conference champion, Marist, is currently ranked 10th.

The Bobcats’ offense has been built around the senior class. Forward and captain David Bercedo leads the team in goals (9), points (21) and shots on goal (20). Looking at overall points, three of the top five spots belong to seniors.

However, Quinnipiac has also shown its depth this season, as it went over a month without senior forward Brage Aasen, one of its key players, going 6-2 over that period.

Aasen was injured during the team’s game at Northeastern on Sept. 6, and only returned to play Wednesday against Rider, register- ing an assist as part of a Bobcats’ 3-0 win.

As he gets more minutes, Aasen should be able to reach his pre-injury ability and become an offensive threat once more.

“He’s gotta continue to work on his fitness,” Bobcats head coach Eric Da Costa said. “His skill set is special and it’ll come in big for us in the long run.”

Freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard and sophomore forward Sam McCann have proved to be reliable sources of offense. Stjernegaard currently has four goals and a team-leading nine assists, while McCann has six goals on the season, which places him second on the team behind only Bercedo.

So far this season, the team has had 18 different players register at least one point, with 12 being non-starters.

Of those 18, half of them are underclassmen, led by McCann and Stjernegaard.

Playing with passion is important in any sport, soccer included. The appropriate amount of passion can be a good thing. However, if you play with too much passion you can start to make costly mistakes.

The team has had 32 total cards so far this season, compared to 29 total cards all of last season. However, when the team has been assessed two or fewer cards in a game, they have a record of 6-1-1.

“We try not to match their physicality, we try to make them match our intensity,” senior midfielder Jason Budhai said after the team’s 3-2 victory against Marist on Oct. 5.

The team’s final five games of the regular season are at Manhattan, at home against Saint Peter’s, at Mount St. Mary’s, a final home game against Canisius and the regular season finale on the road at Niagara.

It isn’t the most desirable final five games, but it’s manageable.

The team should be able to handle Saint Peter’s and Canisius. Neither team has an in-conference victory and has a combined record of 2-15-8. In four of their five MAAC games this season, Saint Peter’s has been held scoreless. The Peacocks also haven’t won on the road yet this season, going 0-9.