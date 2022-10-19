PHOTOS: Quinnipiac celebrates Rec Center progress, Hartford HealthCare partnership

Hartford Healthcare’s LIFE STAR helicopter lands on the Quinnipiac Rugby Field to celebrate the end of Wellness Week, and the opening of Quinnipiac’s new Recreation and Wellness Center, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

(From left) Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Operating Officer of Hartford HealthCare, Jeff Cohen, Student Government Association President, Owenea Roberts, President Judy Olian and Chief Experience Officer, Tom Ellett, officially cut the ribbon of Quinnipiac University’s new Recreation and Wellness Center, which will open fully next month. Ellett, Olian and Roberts all touted the 60,000 new square feet devoted to physical and mental wellbeing, Thursday, Oct. 13.

Ellett joined community members on a tour led by Vice President of Facilities and Capital Planning Sal Filardi. The first-floor of the Recreation and Wellness Center is home to dozens of exercise machines, weights and a two story rock-climbing wall. The new facility has four separate exercise areas, as well as a new counseling center and meeting rooms.

Hartford HealthCare’s LIFE STAR helicopter lands on the Quinnipiac Rugby Field to celebrate the end of Wellness Week and the opening of Quinnipiac’s new Recreation and Wellness Center, Friday, Oct. 14.

QU EMS Director of Operations Alex Bayer speaks with Life Star helicopter pilot, Brendon Colt. The HHC staff opened the doors to the chopper for students, faculty and staff to check out the equipment inside the airborne medical facility. (NOTE: Bayer is a staff photographer for the Chronicle.)