Quinnipiac+completes+exhibition+slate+with+4-2+win+over+Providence

HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team was able to pull out a win Saturday against the University of Toronto and again just one day later against Providence by a score of 4-2.

The crowd at the M&T Bank Arena was behind the Bobcats the entire game, reacting to the team’s every move as Providence came to town, which was 1-0 in its only exhibition game after a decisive victory against Western Ontario a day prior.

Sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets once again got the start and allowed two goals on 16 shot attempts, racking up 14 saves. Perets’ second goal allowed occurred with under 15 seconds remaining with the game already decided.

The Bobcats’ roster was able to distribute the scoring, with graduate student forward Ethan De Jong scoring two goals while freshman forward Anthony Cipollone and senior defenseman CJ McGee each chipped in one.

Although Quinnipiac’s offense looked shaky during the first half of the game, the third period was a different story as De Jong opened the frame with a goal.

“Good win today, our boys played hard and competed,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “Providence is a really good team and I thought it was a great challenge.”

The game turned into an aggressive matchup, it seemed like every other play you saw a player on the ground. A few scrums broke out and the final one saw Providence junior defenseman Connor Kelley shove a Quinnipiac player to the ice. This led to an official escorting Kelley out of the rink.

Pecknold went on to praise the team’s additions for their efforts.

“We got better this weekend, especially our freshmen and transfers,” Pecknold said.

He had only positives for McGee who scored a goal for the second straight game.

“He’s focused, he’s hungry, he wants the minutes, he wants to play.”

The Bobcats will kick off their regular season schedule against Boston College at Conte Forum on Oct. 7.