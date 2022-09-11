Quinnipiac men’s soccer improves undefeated streak to four games, beats Central Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac men’s soccer team extended its undefeated streak to four games as they took down Central Connecticut 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats were able to move the ball well in the early stages of the game despite the absence of the team’s second-leading goal scorer, senior forward Brage Aasen. Aasen was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman forward Ramesh Delsouz.

Both teams found success creating runs up the edges of the field, but despite a few good scoring opportunities from both sides, neither team was able to score in the first 10 minutes.

In the 26th minute, Quinnipiac was able to strike first as senior forward Tomas Svecula nudged the ball past CCSU goaltender Daniel Wilmore. This was his second goal of the season with Jason Budhai kicking the assist.

“You never know when the ball is going to get there, you always have to be ready. It was a great assist by Jason,” Svecula said. “Since I was there the ball just got to me and the rest may be luck or skill, but I am happy about it.”

The Blue Devils did not waste time in responding. They took advantage of the Bobcat’s defense, resulting in a goal for CCSU from freshman midfielder Joey Tata in the 40th minute with Ivan Farias-Martinez getting the assist.

Both teams headed into halftime tied 1-1 knowing they left a few goals out on the field. Quinnipiac came out for the second half with the mindset of not wasting any more of those golden opportunities.

The Bobcats adjusted and came out with a dominating presence in the box applying constant pressure around the goal.

“We wanted to finish more, and we were creating some good opportunities by getting into the opponent’s half,” Quinnipiac head coach Eric Da Costa said.“It’s difficult to break a team down who have all eleven guys behind the ball. …So, I just told them to be more aggressive, and get more opportunities in the box.”

That pressure led to a Bobcat goal in the 56th minute off a one-timer from senior midfielder Alex Holle. The goal was set up by a rolling pass from freshman defender Erik Langwagen, which Holle was able to capitalize on

The Bobcats continued the pressure throughout the second half with a strong counterattack, which resulted in a golden scoring opportunity from senior forward Jason Budhai in the 77th minute. Budhai didn’t convert, but Quinnipiac’s counterattack was one of its strong points on the day.

The Quinnipiac defense was able to hold strong despite a strong push by CCSU late in the game and hold on for a 2-1 win. The Bobcats move to 3-1-1 on the season with their eyes looking towards MAAC conference play.

Quinnipiac will stay at home for their next game against Sacred Heart on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.