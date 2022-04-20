SGA positions elected for 2022-2023 year

The Quinnipiac University Student Government Association announced the results of its elections for the 2022-2023 school year in a press release Tuesday night.

Students casted their votes throughout the day on April 19, totaling 585 votes. There are about 6,800 undergraduate students according to data from Fall 2020, putting the voter turnout at around 8.6% of the student body. Last year, 29% of the student body voted.

“The Student Government Association would like to thank everyone who participated in the election and encourage all students to find what they enjoy being involved in on campus during their time at Quinnipiac,” SGA wrote in the release.

In total, 22 students were elected to the SGA executive board, individual class cabinets, judicial and ethics board and specialized representation cabinet.

Each executive board position candidate ran unopposed. The e-board representatives for 2022-2023 are: junior accounting major Owenea Roberts as president, sophomore political science major Kay Owolabi as vice president, first-year international business major Jacob Cedor as vice president for operations, first-year political science major Jamison Setzler as vice president for inclusion and sophomore health science major Jacqueline Babyak as vice president for public relations.

The class of 2023 elected nursing major Kaitlin Gorman as president, with 134 votes. There were no candidates for any of the four incoming senior senator roles, so the posts are currently vacant.

In the incoming junior cabinet, the president will be nursing major Matthew Michaud, also with 134 votes. Three senators were voted on: Human resource management major Robert Nicolich, marketing major Lexi Pepe and Hailey Hartline, also a human resource management major. The fourth position remains unoccupied.

The class of 2024 also has an empty slot, with international business major Sarah Almeida, 3+1 applied business major Lauren Jerram and political science major Ryan Hagerman serving as senators. The class elected Thomas Peters, a political science major, as president with 97 votes.

On the judicial and ethics board, political science major Stephanie Suarez, biology Thomas Cherneskie and political science major Zahra Murphy are the justice-elects.

In specialized representation, the veteran and commuter senator positions are unoccupied. The student athlete senator will be Maya Le Rossignol, a psychology major and member of the women’s rugby team. Biomedical science major Isabelle Strandson will serve as health, wellness and accessibility senator. The multicultural senator and the identity senator will be political science major Ari Hyman and occupational therapy major Brooklyn Mastracchio, respectively. Lastly, biomedical sciences major Kubi-Ayana Walters will be the international student senator.