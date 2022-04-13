Pete’s Pond: QU’s highest-ever NHL draft pick Ty Smilanic hits transfer portal, players leaving and returning, plus incoming freshmen for 2022-23

Losing to Michigan in the Allentown regional final meant two things for Quinnipiac: a failed mission and a period of uncertainty surrounding the Bobcats’ roster for next season.

The questions mainly revolved around what the graduating seniors would decide to do, whether they would return for a graduate year, head to the transfer portal or sign a professional contract. Over two weeks since that game, many of those speculations have been answered.

Forward Ty Smilanic, the highest-drafted player in Quinnipiac history, appears to have his sights set elsewhere for next year. After an underwhelming second half to his sophomore season, Smilanic will likely end up on a team focused more on offense now that he’s in the portal. The goal probably is to bolster his collegiate stats before potentially signing his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

That’s just speculation as of now, but this season was a downward trend for Smilanic. After a strong freshman campaign, he opened his sophomore season as a driving force for the offense. In his first 16 games, he scored eight goals and four assists. However, over the next 25 games, Smilanic scored just five goals and added six helpers.

Adding salt to the wound, save for Smilanic’s two-goal games against Harvard and St. Lawrence, he only managed to score four goals in 20 games against ECAC Hockey opponents.

Likely, the injury he suffered at the IIHF tournament in late December lingered and affected his play for the remainder of the season. His nightly impact disappeared as the fastest and most explosive player on the team played like a ghost in the second half.

It’s a crushing blow for Quinnipiac as the talent and skill Smilanic possesses is something the Bobcats rarely have at their disposal. Smilanic was drafted in the third round of the NHL draft. To put that into perspective, Quinnipiac competed against a Michigan team with nine players drafted in the third round or higher. Losing a player of that caliber negatively impacts future recruiting for the school.