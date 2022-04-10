Sal Vulcano not performing at Wake the Giant due to illness, event to feature two ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedians

James Austin Johnson (left) and Sarah Sherman (right) are both set to replace comedian headliner Sal Vulcano tonight at Wake the Giant.

Comedian and “Impractical Jokers” star Sal Vulcano, headliner of Wake the Giant 2022, will not be performing tonight due to sickness, according to an email sent by the Student Programming Board.

The comedian reportedly canceled shortly before noon today and could not reschedule. He will be replaced by “Saturday Night Live” comedians Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson. Both will perform individual, 45-minute sets.

All students who purchased their tickets through the university will be fully refunded, making this year’s event free to all. The doors will open at 7 p.m. to student ticket holders, and at 7:30 p.m. to everyone with a valid QCard. Entry will be first-come-first-serve. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Sherman and Johnson both joined SNL in 2021 for the show’s season 47. Sherman is known for occasionally appearing on the “Weekend Update” segment, while Johnson gained recognition for his impressions of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on the show.

SPB announced Vulcano as the lone star of Wake the Giant on March 23, after weeks of teasing the release. It initially received mixed feedback, with many students expecting a musical artist as was the case with Khalid in 2018 and blackbear in 2019. It’s the first time the event has returned in person in three years.