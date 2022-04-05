Legal studies professor seeks CT House seat for third time

Quinnipiac University legal studies professor Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox began her American Constitutional Law class April 5, by pulling out her “pocket constitution” – reading word for word the religious freedoms outlined in the First Amendment. Engaging her students in the verbiage of free exercise and the establishment clause, Gadkar-Wilcox broke down where religion is appropriate in government. Later, the class broke off into groups to discuss hypothetical scenarios in which these legal standings were questioned. As an admirer of the U.S. Constitution, Gadkar-Wilcox is putting her legal and teaching experience to the test by running to be the next representative of Connecticut’s 123rd House District. This will not be Gadkar-Wilcox’s first time running for this seat. She unsuccessfully campaigned against incumbent Rep. David Rutigliano (R-Trumbull) in 2018 and 2020, who she hopes to defeat in November’s midterm elections.

Getting the community involved in politics is one of Gadkar-Wilcox’s most prominent goals. “I think we need more people that actually love politics, and politics as a public service, not politics for some other ambition,” Gadkar-Wilcox said. “I’m not a fan of career politics. I’m a fan of public politics. And that’s why I got involved in politics.” Putting traditional political stances aside, Gadkar-Wilcox said that the key to her success will be knocking on the doors of her constituents. “When you knock on doors, you realize that (most people) just want to be heard,” Gadkar-Wilcox said. Though Gadkar-Wilcox said her 2020 campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she closed a nearly 23-point deficit in 2016 to just 1.6 points in 2020. “Whenever I go door knocking, what I talk about first is that we have public financing, and talk about what people need in the community,” Gadkar-Wilcox said. “For me that means a grassroots campaign, it means getting students involved, it means getting community members involved, and everything is really that community-based politics.”

The greatest concern Gadkar-Wilcox said she is hearing from voters is equal access to a public education. Gadkar-Wilcox proposed creating a state fund to offset some of the fixed costs that schools are faced with. “There are some fixed costs in the schools that I think creating a state fund, for example, to help offset those costs would be important,” Gadkar-Wilcox said. Two of Gadkar-Wilcox’s biggest inspirations are her daughters who are currently part of the Trumbull Public Schools. “My younger daughter, her name actually means persistence and determination,” Gadkar-Wilcox said of her daughter Aksita. “I think it’s OK to say, ‘Look, you failed and you get up.’ And you do it again, because you’re committed to the ideal.” Gadkar-Wilcox said she also dedicates her life’s work to the Constitution and passing that knowledge along to her students. “I think the Constitution is much more radical than people understand for its time,” Gadkar-Wilcox said. “The framer’s vision was that you’re committed to the office, itself, and all you get for that is compensation, nothing else, no additional rewards.” Sarah Annabi, a third-year political science major in the 3+3 law program, is a student of Gadkar-Wilcox. Annabi praised Gadkar-Wilcox’s ability to challenge one’s thoughts and said the way she structures her classes and assignments pushes students to dive deeper into readings and question their ideals. “She would assign these readings, and I would spend hours trying to figure all these things out,” Annabi said. Annabi said her relationship with Gadkar- Wilcox goes beyond just the classroom. “Sujata is like a mother figure to me,” Annabi said. “She gives me advice and pretty much every aspect of life, education, personal, social, financial, all of the above.”