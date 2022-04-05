New 3D modeling and printing class builds its way to all majors

In an effort to enhance students’ engineering experiences, Quinnipiac University will offer a 3D Model and Printing for Innovators course this fall.

Led by Mary Phillips Ho, associate professor of mechanical engineering, the course is designed for students to use the Innovation Hub and Maker Space to create models and prototypes with 3D-modeling software. Students can use the technology outside of class to work on projects.

“There’s an idea, a push to get faculty from across the university together with this idea of building these connections across the university and really helping to encourage and incubate that innovation,” Phillips Ho said.

The course does not require any experience or prerequisites and is open to all majors. Phillips Ho said the class is structured for students to engage in a full hands-on experience by learning the software and applying it to create a design.

“There’s something really cool and satisfying about being able to create and make something yourself,” Phillips Ho said. “And that’s not something that just engineers find satisfying.”

The course will teach students how to use the software, but Phillips Ho said it goes beyond just 3D modeling and printing.

“The idea is to have it broader, looking at how different industries and different disciplines even outside just the traditional ones that you think of, how are they using this technology and how is this technology impacting other aspects of society,” Phillips Ho said.

Despite not being involved in engineering, other students said they are excited that the university is trying to cross connect different industries.

“The engineering field is so diverse and can fit into so many jobs, so giving students of different majors an opportunity to explore this type of field is great,” said Meni Thomas, a sophomore health science major. “It’s a way to prepare the students for the professional world of all fields.”

Thomas said she would consider taking the course given the technological advances in 3D printing and modeling today.

“This course is also a good break in the schedule to do something creative but also challenging,” Thomas said.

Although having prior experience in the field, some students said that the addition of this course on campus spikes their interest in enrolling.

Kevin Rodriguez, a first-year software engineering major, said he would take the course because of the importance of understanding 3D printing and how the design process is used to solve problems.