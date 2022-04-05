Leadership starts with a woman

A powerful leader striving for a better future walks through the door. Who did you imagine? Did you see a white man in a dry-cleaned suit or a Vietnamese woman with purple hair?

Hang Black is the vice president of revenue enablement at Juniper Network. She advocates for leadership for women in the workplace, restructuring the way women should be included.

“There’s been a lot of effort (improving the workplace for women), a lot of programs have been designed without the target audience included in the design,” Black said.

The Quinnipiac People’s United Center for Women & Business honored Black with the Impact Award at its inaugural Eileen Peters Farley ‘68 speakers series on March 30. The series was in memory of Farley’s legacy in the Quinnipiac community as one of two women that took business classes in the mid-1960s.

Farley’s daughter, Jessica Geis, expressed the impact her mother made.

“Her superpower was not only in her relentless work ethic and her incredible resourcefulness but also in seeing the amazing potential in others and giving them the courage to believe in themselves and take risks while she cheered and paved a road to success,” wrote Geis in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on the speaker series.

Farley paved the way for women in business, and Black is doing the same decades later advocating for women to be heard in the workplace.

“These ladies of QU had attended the Converge Technology Solutions EmpowHer event I moderated last year,” Geis wrote. Our keynote speaker was Hang Black. (Dr. Kiku Jones, Dr. Julia Fullick-Jagiela and Hannah Hejmowski) read Hang’s book and unanimously voted her as the esteemed recipient of the Impact Award.”

Black encourages women to embrace their unique identity in the workplace even though the corporate world was not made with them in mind.

“Meritocracy works for a while when you’re a visual contributor,” Black said. “It is really important to think about networking and branding which is uncovering uncomfortable … I’ve just learned to do it in a way that’s not only authentic but vulnerable and compassionate. This is the