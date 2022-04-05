Quinnipiac utilizes camera in Hogan Lot to study parking behavior

Amid mounting frustration with on-campus parking, Quinnipiac University installed a camera in Hogan Lot March 29, to monitor student parking. “With parking such a focus of the university community’s needs at this time, we were looking to determine how best we are all utilizing our current parking spaces and lots and how might data play a role in informing all of the campus constituencies,” One Stop and Registrar Assistant Vice President Joshua Berry wrote in a statement to The Chronicle. The university partnered with local vendor Municipal Parking Services to conduct the pilot program as part of a coordinated effort with One Stop, the Facilities Department and the Department of Public Safety, Berry said. Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett announced the pilot program in an email to students on March 24. He said a graduate student class in the School of Business will be working alongside the university to analyze the data collected by MPS to devise more effective policy-making strategies.

“The camera will capture the total number of vehicles that enter and exit the lot, the timing of the entry and egress of the vehicles, and how many of those parking there have the appropriate decal,” Berry said. “We hope to capture data that identifies parking trends, space utilization, and whether our current enforcement and decaling practices are helping to direct parkers to the proper parking areas.” The university’s new initiative includes a 30-day plan to collect data from the camera in Hogan Lot. Berry said the month-long, single-lot pilot has the potential for development if its data prove to be informative. “Depending on the findings of the research, it is possible that we would expand to other parking locations,” Berry said. The pilot “has no connection to the commuter parking fee” and its findings would result in “no changes” to the fee, Berry said. He said the data collected by the camera will be a primary consideration in future parking policy. In particular, he expressed the university’s desire to consider the findings of the pilot program in conjunction with those of other university initiatives focused on student parking.