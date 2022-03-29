‘Here comes the Legends’:The Quinnipiac Legends A Cappella compete in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella semifinals

Stage fright is no issue when it’s the Quinnipiac Legends A Cappella group’s time to perform.

The Legends competed in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella Northeast Semifinal competition at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston on March 27. The group did not place in the top three, but the team is proud of its accomplishments.

“The competition was very fierce, but we left with a great score,” said Stephanie Morrow, a senior international business major and the president of Legends. “It was a special moment for us … to make it this far in the competition is huge for us and as well as Quinnipiac.”

This was the first live competition the group performed in since 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to performing in person, it’s been two years,” Morrow said before the event. “The only people that have (performed) in person are seniors and juniors and now our freshmen and sophomores get to experience this and perform live at Berklee College of Music in Boston. That’s such a great experience.”

The 10-minute set consisted of three songs: “Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson, “Chasing a Feeling” by Léon and “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

“I really wanted an old song (“Edge of Seventeen”) for the ending and make it modern,” Morrow said.

Something that Morrow doesn’t have to worry about is calming her team’s nerves before taking the stage.

“I know it’s so weird, but I think I’m the one that gets the most nervous and everyone around me is more calm,” Morrow said. “I just tell them I’m proud of them, and we’re ready for this.”

First-year member and psychology major Jake McCarthy was along for the ride to Boston for his first college semifinals competition and said he felt excited for the Legends competing against other notable a cappella groups.

“I feel like those big-name groups from Berklee College that literally focus on music and just performing live in front of an audience with the energy and intensity there, it’s gonna be awesome,” McCarthy said ahead of the performance.

The competition at the ICCAs semifinals included a cappella groups from Berklee College of Music, University of Connecticut, Northeastern University, Hofstra University, Harvard University, University of Hartford and New York University.

“We’re a group that’s only been doing this competition for five years, whereas there are other groups we’re competing against like Harvard and Berklee, who’ve been doing these competitions for decades,” said Legends member McKayla Norris, a senior public relations and media studies double major. “I think it’s just so amazing that we’re able to make a mark and, ultimately, just have people know our name. So, that next year, in the years to come, it’s like ‘Oh, here comes the Legends.’”

The Legends placed first in the virtual Northeast quarterfinal ICCAs on March 5.

“We were so bummed that it was virtual,” Morrow said. “My group was so hopeful, they were like ‘All right well, we’ll just perform in person at semis.’”

The group has 18 members, none of whom major in anything music-related at Quinnipiac. Regardless, their love for music shines through.

“All of us are health science, communications, business, things like that,” Norris said. “We come together just because we had a passion for music and we just create such amazing things together. I think that that’s the most rewarding part, we are definitely not a group that spends 24/7 doing this, and so to have these big accomplishments you know we put in such hard work.”