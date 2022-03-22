Spaghetti sauce, posters and clothes: Students promote small businesses

Liana Testa, a senior international business major at Quinnipiac University, brought her family’s 20-year-old pasta sauce recipe into the modern era by creating an e-commerce-based company to sell sauce by the jar.

Today, the Connecticut-based company Testa’s Sauce , sells four different types of sauces. Attendees of the student business pop-up shop event had an opportunity to try it for themselves on March 9.

“We just really wanted to grow our network and sell it online,” Testa said. “So ever since then, I was like, ‘What better way to sell it online than to sell directly to customers?’”

Han Biondo, a junior health science studies major, was among the students who sampled the wares of the small businesses tabling at the event sponsored by the People’s United Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Biondo tried Testa’s vodka sauce with penne pasta.

“I mean, you can’t go wrong with pasta,” Biondo said.

Biondo also bought a jacket from Al’s Articles, a second-hand custom clothing business built around ethical sourcing, that was tabling at the event.

“Every time (Al’s Articles) comes (to campus) I need to run to her because she has the best thrifts ever,” Biondo said about Allison Demirjian, the owner of Al’s Articles.

Demirjian, a fifth-year MBA graduate student, said that she started regularly shopping at thrift stores in college. The hobby turned into a business during the pandemic, with its main platform on Instagram at @als_articles.

“Whenever I go into a thrift store, it’s just whatever speaks to me,” Demirjian said. “And then if I see a piece and I have an idea, I go home and experiment a little bit and try to turn it into something new.”