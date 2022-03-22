Quinnipiac women’s basketball’s season ends after lopsided 94-68 loss to Boston College, status of seniors up in the air

Mackenzie DeWees looked down at her feet dejectedly, hand wrapped in a bandage, waiting for the referee to skip her the ball for her free throws. The senior guard looked tired, out of gas, perhaps knowing it was her last game in a Quinnipiac uniform.

DeWees along with fellow seniors Rose Caverly and Amani Free can opt into another year of NCAA eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While playing what might have been their final game, the way it ended was a sour taste.

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team limped to the finish line of the 2022 season, which ended with a whimper in a 94-68 loss to Boston College. DeWees missed all but 12 minutes of the team’s last game against URI. Caverly was dealing with injuries of her own.

“I don’t think anyone is 100% healthy this time of season,” Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri said with a light chuckle.

Still, the team was feeling loose before the game, smiling and having fun in the pregame shootaround. Junior guard Sajada Bonner was dancing to Drake’s “Wants and Needs.” Senior guard Amani Free was singing the hook. “I need me some Jesus in my life, amen,” she mouthed as she put up a 3-pointer.

DeWees was happy and smiling. Sophomore forward Tiera White was dancing — which isn’t out of the ordinary — but still, the vibe was positive.

Monday’s game was the second round of the WNIT, a tournament offered to the nation’s best teams that didn’t get a bid in the NCAA tournament. Since the Bobcats were the No. 2 seed in the MAAC and the No. 1 Fairfield Stags won the conference, Quinnipiac received an automatic bid to the WNIT.

The Bobcats played in a postseason tournament, but not the one they dreamed of. The NCAA tournament was in sight. Fabbri is no stranger to it. She’s been to it five times since 2013, including the run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 as the No. 12 seed.

Of course, there’s always motivation for college athletes every time they step on a court. One more game for the seniors, perhaps. Beating Boston College would have put Quinnipiac onto the third round of the WNIT, its best-ever performance in the tournament.

Maybe better yet, the Bobcats had just made program history three days prior by winning on the road against a WNIT opponent for the first time. And that team, URI, was the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10, no less.

But making it through the regular season, the MAAC tournament and two additional postseason games comes at a price.

This season the team has rolled along through injuries, though few and far between, thanks to a deep bench rotation. But the Bobcats’ health caught up to them in their 94-68 loss to the Boston College Eagles. Quinnipiac still had the high-energy offense that was its trademark this season and played with the urgency that Fabbri expects, but it was easy to tell how laboring it was.

For some, that is. Caverly scored a career-high 26 points and went 6-8 from 3-point range. DeWees scored 15, an average night for her, but needed to conjure every iota of energy from within to do it. Each free throw seemed to be a personal contest, each layup a battle. As physical a player as they came, she still fought for loose balls and played top-tier defense, but the possible conclusion to her Quinnipiac career was a marathon.

It didn’t help that the Bobcats were plain and simply outmatched.

There were five minutes left in the second quarter with Quinnipiac trailing Boston College 32-18. The Eagles were in the middle of pounding the Bobcats, which they did in about every way possible. Boston College outrebounded, outscored, outmuscled and outwilled Quinnipiac at every turn in its 26-point triumph.

Junior forward Mikala Morris got the business from freshman center Maria Gakdeng. Gakdeng, an inch taller than Morris, stole her lunch money consistently. She forced Morris to shoot 3-10 from the field and collect only three rebounds in 26 minutes. Morris was a double-double machine during the regular season, second-most in the MAAC in that category with 13. But against a lineup equipped to deal with her size, the Eagles erased her.

Speaking of double-doubles, take a bow, Taylor Soule. The Boston College senior forward finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. At halftime, the stat sheet read 12 points and 10 rebounds. A double-double at halftime in the second round of the WNIT.

“I think I just went into the game knowing how dominant I can be,” Soule said.

One might expect the Bobcats to walk into the postgame press conference, hat in hand, sorry to realize the book had truly closed on the season. However, Fabbri glowed about her team and what they accomplished in March. She said the experience of playing much stiffer competition than the team is used to will help the younger players on the team going forward, and the more experienced players on the team agreed.

“We put in all this work and just because they’re an Atlantic 10 team and an ACC team, that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be on the court,” Caverly said. “Take the open shots, play your game, so just gaining confidence from these two games.”

DeWees said her favorite moment of the year was actually a loss: Quinnipiac’s 67-59 defeat to Indiana, who was ranked No. 4 in the country at the time.

“You could see it in our eyes and coach’s eyes, I think it really stunned (Indiana),” DeWees said. “I think the crowd really got into it, and that was the first time we really had a big crowd back in the arena. I really think that that is just like the most fun time.”

Her reflection fit the pregame warmup — she smiled and spoke warmly about the memories she made. Even after trudging through a game against an ACC opponent while injured, she managed to revert to her jovial spirit.

It was a fitting end (maybe?) to a storybook career. A member of the 1,000-point club, two time All-MAAC First Teamer, one-time MAAC Player of the YFeligear. Had DeWees played her final game at Conte Forum, her career won’t be remembered for her final game, even though she still performed well.

Fans and members of the program will remember her accolades, her talent and the respect she commanded. DeWees’ trademarked headband will be a symbol of leadership for years to come.