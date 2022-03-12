No. 7 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey fall to No. 1 Ohio State despite a record-breaking performance from Corinne Schroeder

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team was eliminated from the NCAA Regional Championship on Saturday, courtesy of a 4-3 double-overtime win for No. 1 Ohio State.

Although the Buckeyes came away with the win, the performance of the night came from the Bobcats’ netminder, graduate student Corinne Schroeder. In 82 minutes of hockey, Schroeder posted a program-record 73 saves, passing former Quinnipiac goaltender Mel Courtemanche. She also put herself at No. 6 all-time in NCAA history for saves in a single game.

“It takes me back to the good old days when I didn’t play for such a great team,” Schroeder said. “I had a lot of fun today. Those busy games are just so exciting for me.”

And busy she was. Quinnipiac’s defense couldn’t stop Ohio State’s top lines from producing. Graduate student forward Clair DeGeorge put two goals past Schroeder, including the game-winner. The Bemidji State transfer now has 44 points in 36 games.

Not to be outdone, senior defenseman Sophie Jaques added two more points onto her incredible season with a goal and a helper. Jaques now stands second among all Division I players in assists and is tied for third in points.

It took a while for both teams to find their mojo in this one. After eight minutes of play and only seven combined shots, it was first-year winger Ann-Frederick Naud accredited with the goal after lofting the puck toward the net, hitting a Buckeye defender in front.

A costly cross-checking penalty by Bobcats senior forward Lexie Adzija resulted in a Buckeyes power play and goal, ending the first period tied 1-1.

During the second stanza, the Buckeyes capitalized again on a power goal after yet another penalty from Adzija. The penalty kill seemed like a death blow for the Bobcats as they went 0-2 in the game. A likely outcome, as Ohio State stands alone at No. 1 in power play percentage (36%).

“If we could go backward, I’d love to be better and a little bit more disciplined and not take some of the penalties that we took,” head coach Cass Turner said.

Ohio State accumulated 21 shots on net in that second period as a result of an immense amount of offensive zone time and relentless pressure to contain the Bobcats.

“They’re really aggressive,” Turner said. “We were ready for it though … I felt like 5-on-5 we played pretty good hockey and were in position to win the game.”

By the end of two periods, the game was once again tied, but no one would’ve thought based on the shots and zone time. Two-thirds of the way through the game, the Buckeyes led the Bobcats in shots 42-15.

Nonetheless, Schroeder, the star of the game, made some remarkable saves to keep the Bobcats and Buckeyes tied. Her brilliance in this one shined the brightest for this save.

Corinne. Schroeder. What a save 😤 pic.twitter.com/ujLaiOpmQJ — QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) March 12, 2022

After a quick goal for the Buckeyes just two minutes into the third period to make the score 3-2, the Bobcats could not find an answer. Then, as if it was scripted, the Buckeyes took a delay of game penalty with two minutes left in regulation up by one.

Then, after a bombardment of shots from an aggressive Bobcats power play, graduate student forward Taylor House found the back of the net on a bouncing puck that trickled through the five-hole of Buckeyes sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele.

A close, hard-fought battle was all the Bobcats could’ve hoped for and more. Facing the No. 1 seed and the best offense in the NCAA, Quinnipiac looked locked-in and ready for an upset.

But after one overtime period and about two extra minutes, Schroeder and the Bobcats ran out of gas and the game was over. DeGeorge found herself all alone in front of the Quinnipiac netminder and put it home to take the Buckeyes to Pennsylvania and face Yale in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

“I saw the puck and suddenly it was fluttering,” Schroeder said. “I just couldn’t get my glove on it. It was a tough one.”

This season may not have ended as the team wanted, but Turner believes the team and its fans should feel highly of themselves and its program.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our group,” Turner said. “We just had an incredible fight from the beginning to the end … especially the person to my right, ‘Schroeds’, just played outstanding and kept us in it and put us in a position to win.”