Pronoun event sheds light on gender identity

Quinnipiac University student Jennifer Greene hosted an event in the Mount Carmel Piazza March 4, to educate the community on gender identity and the proper use of pronouns.

Greene, a senior public relations and media studies double major, organized a Pronouns Awareness Day event with sponsors including the QU Culture, Gender and Sexuality Alliance, Student Government Association, Campus Life and The Office of Community Service.

“I have sponsors from different organizations, but I’ve really been the sole person behind all of this, which is crazy,” Greene said. “Today’s really weird for me, it’s all coming to life.”

Greene said that it all ties back to self-identity as a student at Quinnipiac.

“After COVID, I was questioning my own gender identity, and I had all these questions, and I didn’t really feel like I had many resources, and it actually led me to TikTok,” Greene said. “I found that I was getting a lot of answers from a random social media app and why can’t I find these answers anywhere else, besides the internet, on my campus.”

Katie Kelly, a graduate of the class of 2021 and Greene’s partner, started Pronoun Awareness Day last year as a project for a graduate course.

“I worked with a lot of nonprofits and did a lot of different projects to try to help people in the community so I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that would help the community,” Kelly said.

Kelly said Greene was the No. 1 reason for starting the event, as well as shining a “spotlight” on all of the questions people ask.

“A lot of our friends and family would ask so many questions about gender expression, gender presentation and gender identity and pronoun usage,” Kelly said. “At the time I was only identifying as a (cisgender) woman so I felt like I’m not the right person for this, yes I’m educated on it but you should be too. I think everyone should be whether they’re a (cisgender) or not.”

Sex and gender were two topics discussed at the event. Sex is assigned at birth and biological as opposed to gender, which is how a person expresses themselves. The significance of pronouns and gender identity and why they are connected was also discussed.

“It’s important that people recognize us for who we are,” said William Jellison, a psychology professor and an event panelist. “Pronouns are one example tonight, but our ethnic heritage, where we grew up, the sports team we identify with, you want others to see you as how you are. But if someone misgenders you, they are not seeing who you really are.”