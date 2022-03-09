A mythical musical: QU’s theater department’s new show ‘Thebes’ is full of fun songs and stellar performances

A bulk of the comedy was made up from the ghost characters: Antigone, Oedipus, played by Tobias Adams, a first-year sociology and social work double major, Jocasta, played by Kristen Daly, a junior psychology major, and Laius, played by Erica Pajonas, a senior psychology and theater double major.

The familial relationships, though based on Greek mythology, were funny in itself. Laius and Jocasta are married and have a son, Oedipus. Then, Oedipus and Jocasta had four children: Etocles, Polynices, Ismene and Antigone. There were several times throughout the show where there were jokes about how Oedipus was Jocasta’s son and husband. He would preface lines with something like “as your son and husband.”

After establishing that these characters are dead, it is revealed they travel from the underworld to perform the same songs every night at the bar Ismene owns. It is what they are required to do for all of eternity. It is supposedly a fair trade because they get to still be in the mortal world for a period of time and interact with Ismene, their only living relative. I found it hilarious that what they have to suffer through in order to still be in Thebes as a ghost was singing the same songs every night.

Once it is established that Ismene’s whole family is dead, it makes you wonder what happened to kill them all. Well, fear not, they brought out puppets to tell this story. Although it sounds like it should have totally lost the audience, I was fully in tune with the puppetry.

Ismene and Antigone each had a puppet representing their brothers. They sang a whole song, “Gods Save Our City,” role-playing their fight for the throne, which led to a war and to their respective demise. If you told me when I walked in that there was a whole song sung by puppets that are supposed to just be real people, I would have been nervous to see what that meant.

I am not sure if the puppets were used in place of actors and will not be part of the show in the future, but I think it should stay in the musical. Something about two male characters who die because of their own power struggle being portrayed through puppets made it so much more enjoyable. If two male actors did that scene, I don’t think I would have laughed.