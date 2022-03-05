Quinnipiac women’s tennis falls to Fordham for the 10th straight time despite Claire Koscielski’s strong performance

Claire Koscielski won both of her matches despite the Bobcats;’ loss to Fordham.

The Quinnipiac women’s tennis team lost to Fordham 5-2 Saturday night in North Haven. The Bobcats are now 2-4 while the Rams improve to 5-2. The Bobcats have lost 10 straight against the Rams, a streak that began in 2012.

Heading into this matchup knowing the Bobcats’ losing streak against the Rams, Paula Miller tried to assure her team they have what it takes to win.

“I tell the girls to believe in themselves and how good they are,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, I tell them to believe in themselves and go out there and win.”

Despite the loss, the Bobcats won the doubles point after wins from junior Claire Koscielski, graduate student Brittey Wilbur, junior Jordan Bradley and sophomore Madison Williams. Koscielski and Wilbur won their match 6-4. Bradley and Williams held on after giving up a three-game lead and won the match 7-5.

In the singles matchups, Koscielski earned a victory, the only Bobcat to do so . Senior Kamilla Nella started off hot, winning the first set 6-1, but couldn’t shut the door and lost the next two sets, both, 6-1.

Junior Andie Williams had a tough first three games of the first set going down 3-0. Williams said that she was initially nervous and had to get warmed to perform to the best of her abilities.

“I told myself that I needed to change something here, so I relaxed and played my game. I knew that if I kept playing to try and win one point at a time, one game at a time and I ended up winning six games in a row..”

Williams won the first set 6-3, however she lost the next two 6-4 and 6-2. Koscielski won both of her matches. In singles she cruised to a 6-1 and 6-2 victory. Her victories impressed Miller.

“Claire’s been playing really well the past few matches,” Miller said. “We moved her down this match to move Lessie (Alessia Truden) up and that showed how much stronger she was at three than she was at two, she pretty much cruised. Claire proved today that she can play phenomenally and I was proud of her.”

The Bobcats will head to Newark, New Jersey to take on the NJIT Highlanders (4-4) March 6.