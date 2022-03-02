Women’s ice hockey trending up, men’s basketball trending down: Winter sports tournament edition 2022

March is here, meaning basketball and ice hockey playoffs are about to begin. With both men’s and women’s basketball set to tip off in less than a week, there are some questions. Can women’s basketball rebound from an early exit last year? Can men’s basketball prove it belongs?

Meanwhile, both ice hockey teams have made swings in recent weeks. Men’s hockey has fallen to No. 6 in the USCHO poll after peaking at No. 1 due to a lack of offensive firepower. Women’s hockey climbed three spots to No. 6 after a convincing series win over Clarkson in the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals.

The Chronicle sports staff dove into each team and pulled out some of the biggest storylines to follow as tournament season begins. Each article is linked below.

Quinnipiac women’s hockey dominated in the quarterfinals. What’s next? – Associate Sports Editor Cameron Levasseur

Goaltending carries men’s ice hockey to No. 1 seed in ECAC Hockey as it awaits quarterfinals matchup – Sports Editor Peter Piekarski

Mackenzie DeWees hasn’t let ‘one game at a time’ mentality die, even with No. 2 seed within reach – Sports Editor Riley Millette

Quinnipiac men’s basketball hitting season low at crucial part of regular-season schedule – Managing Editor Toyloy Brown III