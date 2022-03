Mirrors are an illusion.

Elusive and unwilling, they hide the truth

Fogging our minds with false promises.

I look deep within —

a bright aura with promise unfilled

She’s taunting me,

lying and filling my head with delusion.

But we both know the truth —

This foundation is crumbling,

the load it must bear is crippling.

I fear the worst,

This illusion can’t last forever

Eventually we all must fall.

– Allison Damigella