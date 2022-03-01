Never giving Big Time Rush up

In recent years, we’ve seen boy bands like the Jonas Brothers and New Kids On The Block reunite. It’s not difficult to regroup a fan base because honestly, I listen to Big Time Rush’s “Any Kind of Guy” from 2010 every day. I yearned for more music from them. When you put out impressive work, the loyalty will stay unless someone from the band gets canceled on the internet.

Although Big Time Rush is under Nick Columbia records, they can’t promote their music as actively on Nickelodeon. The band’s songs would be incorporated in its show’s episodes and music videos would play in between commercials. I remember being stunned that Schmidt said “hell” in “Music Sounds Better With U” and the lyric got censored out. However, Nickelodeon’s social media accounts share the band’s latest projects, and it’s wholesome to see they haven’t cut ties.

The promotion for “Not Giving You Up” was genius. On Valentine’s Day, the band tweeted out a hotline number for fans to call while promoting their upcoming release. The hotline served as “Big Time Relationship Services” where you can hear love advice from the four members. It’s almost like they knew their fan base is primarily single. It was an interactive way for fans to connect with their favorite Big Time Rush member.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get through with the hotline, but a few days later the band tweeted a number that fans could text. I texted that number in a heartbeat. The options were “Real Talk with Logan,” “Deep Thoughts with Kendall,” “ASMR with James,” “Positive Affirmations with Carlos” or to preview “Not Giving You Up.” When they teased their new song the only thing that registered in my brain was Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

The visual execution of the “Not Giving You Up” video is amazing. They’re portrayed as love doctors helping a woman get over emotional damage. I haven’t seen a Big Time Rush music video in so long. I was astonished to see them back into whimsical characters and busting out their best boy band dance moves. Big Time Rush has never left my playlist since the fifth grade, and I don’t think it ever will.