Long-distance relationships don’t have to feel far apart

That’s the distance separating me and my long term partner, a student at McGill University in Montréal, Québec. That’s not to mention an international border and a pandemic between us.

Apart from the tedious six-hour road trip, travel restrictions are constantly in flux between countries. Until recently, travelers were required to get a PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival to enter Canada from the U.S., which was often expensive and hard to come by.

Despite this challenge, my friends know me to spontaneously drive to a different country on the weekends to see my girlfriend when the daily stress of college gets too overwhelming.

I won’t tell you it’s not difficult; it’s hard feeling that the person who knows you better than anyone else is far away. I often feel like I’m missing out on her life, our lives together – things as mundane as having coffee together in the morning or movie nights not separated by a FaceTime screen.

Due to the ever-changing reality of COVID-19 and us both being full-time college students with responsibilities like tests, work and extracurriculars, it can be months between cross-border visits.

According to Dating at a Distance, as many as 75% of college students have been in a long-distance relationship at some point considering it’s not uncommon for students to decide to go out-of-state or out-of-country for school. There is hope. Refinery29 reported that more than half of long distance relationships stick for the long term, and distance has no correlation to relationship quality or levels of intimacy, satisfaction and trust. A long-distance relationship can be just as strong as any other.

But it doesn’t come without effort. If you value your relationship, you will put in the work despite the distance. With so many couples forced apart by school, work and the pandemic, it’s important to find ways to feel connected to your partner every day. Here are a few that I’ve found helpful.