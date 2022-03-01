Indigenous Student Union invites Taíno speakers as QU grapples with colonial legacies

Genesis Paulino, secretary of the LCS and a sophomore sociology major, thought the event was an excellent chance for the ISU and LCS to cooperate with each other since Indigenous and Caribbean cultures are intermixed.

“It was a great way for both groups to learn about Taíno culture and for others to change their mindset on Indigenous influence in the Caribbean,” Paulino said.

Colello, a senior political science major, saw this event as a chance to give an Indigenous culture a spotlight at a university whose land once belonged to Indigenous people.

“Especially at QU, there’s a mindset that some native cultures are dead and should be left in the past,” Colello said. “I believe that having members of the Taíno community speak about their culture is a great way to change that.”

Before the event officially began, songs such as “La Negra Tiene Tumbao” by Celia Cruz played in Echlin Center 101 as guests conversed with each other. Attendees enjoyed staple Dominican foods like tostones, which are fried plantations and dried passion fruit dish called chinola.

After introducing the ISU and LCS, Colello also spoke about the notion of erasing Indigenous cultures at Quinnipiac. During her speech, she mentioned the mindset of students using a personal experience she had when sitting by a group of students who chatted about the good that came from removing the Indigenous people from their lands.

“People were speaking about Indigenous people in the past and how it justifies present harms against them,” Colello said.

After Colello finished, Scauso took the floor to speak about colonial legacies at Quinnipiac.

Scauso mentioned how historically, there is a long legacy of taking things from Indigenous people to benefit the colonizers in the U.S. Throughout the Americas, using a “construction of others as inferior as justification to rule (Indigenous people).”

In his speech, Scauso also discussed the mission of Quinnipiac and how “the citizen we are trying to teach is the citizen of market demand.”

Scauso argued that in order for the university, where 74.2% of students are white as of 2019, to become more inclusive, it must teach more than one approach to humanity.

“By teaching one method, all others become excluded,” Scauso said.

Paulino remarked on cultural disconnection before turning the floor over to the Taíno speakers.

“A lot of the time we don’t have the resources to connect to our Indigenous heritage because of colonization,” Paulino said. Before they gave their speeches on Taíno culture and the importance of connecting with Indigenous ancestors, however, Bailey said they would bless the space with a Taíno song.