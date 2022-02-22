The Asian Student Alliance did more than spread good luck for Lunar New Year

Strength. Bravery. Exorcizing evils. These are qualities that many desire and are some of the symbolic characteristics of 2022, the year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

Quinnipiac University’s Asian Student Alliance returned to its ritualized Lunar New Year celebration with the community on Feb. 16.

Lunar New Year marks the start of a long-awaited spring, ushering out the old year and bringing forth prosperity. Also known as the Spring Festival, it is the most important holiday in Chinese culture and is observed in other Asian countries like Singapore and Vietnam. This year, Feb. 1, marked the first new moon of the lunar calendar and the beginning of Lunar New Year.

ASA used this special occasion to invite all members of the university and bring them good luck. That fortune was channeled through the red decor in the upper levels of Cafe Q on the Mount Carmel campus as well as the red attire worn by the executive board.

“Red symbolizes prosperity and good luck,” said Ashley Hong, vice president of ASA and a junior occupational therapy major. “We have all these red decorations and red couplets and everything because the more red you wear, the more lucky the year will be.”

The luck doesn’t stop there. The ASA served cultural foods at the celebration that symbolize favorable qualities as well. Noodles from lo mein dishes represent the longevity of life. Dumplings mean wealth as they resemble the shape of an ancient Chinese gold ingot.

The true embodiment of good fortune may have been the fact that everyone experienced this ASA event in the same place, especially since in-person events have been few and far between throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Liu, ASA’s faculty co-advisor for nearly 13 years and a marketing professor, said he was pleased with the event’s gregarious nature.

“We haven’t been able to do the (Lunar New Year) event in person for the last two years,” Liu said. “It’s nice to be able to see people, real people.”

Gillian Chung, co-president of ASA and a senior nursing major, concurred and remarked on the difference between last year’s Lunar New Year bingo compared to this year’s more traditional celebration.

“It’s nice seeing everyone in person after being on Zoom (last year),” Chung said. “I never saw people in real life … So I think it’s just nice seeing everyone’s faces.