Hamden apartment complex fire impacts 60 residents, including QU students

After witnessing a fire tear through his apartment complex on Warner Street in Hamden Feb. 14, Quinnipiac University junior Tyler Woodward said the hardest part of the ordeal was yet to come.

The harrowing part came days later, Woodward said, when his insurance company sent him a spreadsheet to log the items he had lost in the blaze. All of his belongings, including a hat collection he had inherited from his grandfather and his roommate’s $5,000 shoe collection, were now reduced to a handful of attributes on a spreadsheet line.

“Honestly, that hit me harder than the actual fire because I was one-by-one listing everything I lost,” said Woodward, a business analytics major. “When the fire was going on, there was maybe a portion of time where I thought I was going to have some things.”

Hamden Fire Marshal Brian Dolan told The Chronicle the investigation into what caused the fire on Warner St. will begin Feb. 23.

The fire broke out at Woodward’s apartment complex at 42 Warner St. in Hamden last week, shortly after 7 p.m. Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede confirmed there were no injuries. A press release from the Office of the Mayor said 60 people have been displaced as a result of the fire. Hamden Fire Marshal Brian Dolan told The Chronicle an investigation into what caused the fire is set to begin Feb. 23.

The town of Hamden offered the displaced residents emergency services, including CTtransit buses, American Red Cross services and vouchers for the Clarion Inn. The Keefe Community Center, which initially held the residents during the aftermath of the fire, held a drive for household items for the residents. The Hamden Community Emergency Response Team announced Feb. 20, it would no longer be accepting donations.

The Quinnipiac University Bookstore on the Mount Carmel campus also held a donation drive for the fire victims. Cheryl Cartier, the bookstore’s manager, said she organized the drive along with Vince Contrucci, director of community service. As of Feb. 21, the store had collected six boxes of items to bring to the Keefe Community Center.

“I’m a lifelong Hamden resident, and I saw the fire in the news, and just really wanted to help and thought that it’d be a good idea to have the bookstore involved to try to collect some stuff for the families,” Cartier said. “I know Quinnipiac has a strong commitment to Hamden residents and the Keefe center especially … there’s always better outreach when you elicit help from the community instead of doing it by yourself.”

Woodward and his girlfriend Elena Spangle, a sophomore international business major, said they had gone out for Valentine’s Day and returned around 6:45 p.m., with no signs of fire. Less than 15 minutes later, they heard screaming coming from outside.

“We looked out the window, and on the snow, I saw the reflection of the flames,” Spangle said. “It was just orange.”

Realizing what was happening, Spangle, Woodward and his roommate Zach Wolansky, a student at Southern Connecticut State University, evacuated the building.

Once outside, Spangle said they saw a building several doors down from theirs in flames, with the fire spreading rapidly.