Faculty advocates for voices in Quinnipiac’s decision-making process

Budget transparency. COVID-19 responsiveness. Terms of employment and work overload. These are some of the priorities that Quinnipiac University’s American Association of University Professors is pushing for. Chapter President Ruth Kaplan said the organization was founded in the fall 2020 semester after the university made multiple unilateral decisions that directly impacted faculty members in response to COVID-19. Those decisions included precautionary layoffs, contract changes and a mandatory workload increase throughout the last academic year, which the group said also “disserved our students.” Kaplan, who is also an associate professor of English, said the faculty should have more voices in the administration’s decision-making process. “Shared governance is essentially the principle that universities should be run collaboratively by faculty, staff and administration,” Kaplan said. Provost Debra Liebowitz said having an AAUP chapter on campus “makes a lot of sense,” citing her commitment to enhance an open line of communication between administrators and educators.

“Each of us has our own lane, but it’s very important that we collaborate and engage across areas in order to help make the institution as strong as it possibly can be,” Liebowitz said. One of the issues faculty members said they faced was the increased workloads the leadership assigned them in 2020. “Our conditions of appointment are not supposed to change during continuous employment at the university,” Kaplan said. “But because of the financially uncertain landscape brought about by COVID in part, the university added extra work without extra pay for faculty in 2020-21.” “ But because of the financially uncertain landscape brought about by COVID in part, the university added extra work without extra pay for faculty in 2020-21.” — Ruth Kaplan, associate professor of English The provost said the university made decisions related to additional workloads before her tenure in July 2020 with the mindset that COVID-19 was going to be a short-term issue. Faculty members eventually raised the concerns, and Liebowitz said those were valid given how the pandemic has persisted. “I was able to make good on that promise and we delivered effectively a year ahead of the schedule I had promised, which I promised we would get back to a normal workload by this coming fall, but in fact, we were able to do it this past fall,” Liebowitz said. Kaplan said while most professors have returned to a “sustainable” workload as of the spring 2022 semester, problems still exist. Some professors still face issues with their terms of employment, according to the AAUP-QU — lack of compensation for some program directorial posts and for professors who oversee credit-based independent studies. Some appointments have been shortened from one year to 9 1/2 months and they haven’t been restored. The group also mentioned there have been proposals within schools around increasing workload.