Sampha’s ‘Process:’ A rebirth of sonic excellence

The album’s theming was sublime, as Sampha decided to use “Process” as a vessel to explore his grief after the loss of his mother in 2015. The sentiment came through best on “Kora Sings” and “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” where he sings out to his mother in an attempt to remain close with her and preserve the memory of her.

The best example of this lyricism comes in “Kora Sings” where Sampha sings under the whimsical beat, “A mother needs a sons, oh she needs them near / We don’t need to talk, I just need you here / But if you go away, please don’t disappear … She says she can’t turn tables / Well I say, ‘You don’t know how well you are / Or just how strong you are / You don’t know how strong you are.’”

“Process” just recently celebrated its five-year anniversary this year and is to date Sampha’s only solo studio album. For the longest time, I was unsure whether he still made music, especially after his Instagram went cold after Nov. 30, 2018. At one point, I compared him to the great Lauryn Hill, whose only solo album was an opus of epic proportions.

On the album’s fifth anniversary, Sampha returned. In celebration of his album, he went back to social media to thank those who have stayed with him over the years and to inform the public that he is currently working on more music to release in the future. To curb his fan base’s cravings for more content, Sampha also decided to release the two bonus tracks to “Process,” which were formerly exclusive to Japan.