Quinnipiac women’s basketball shows off stout defense, which led to 29-point victory on Senior Day

Guard Amani Free was one of three seniors honored for the Bobcat’s Senior Day on Saturday.

With friends and family in the stands on Senior Day, the Quinnipiac Bobcats dominated Iona for a 78-49 victory.

Iona’s 49 points was the least amount of points Quinnipiac has allowed all season.

The Bobcats honored guards Rose Caverly, Mackenzie DeWees and Amani Free prior to the game. Both Free and DeWees were members of the 2018-19 team that won the MAAC Championship.

“It’s great to be surrounded by friends and family,” DeWees said. “It’s been a long four years and we’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into it all and to see it all come together and have a final moment … Just being with our community was great.”

The senior didn’t disappoint, DeWees put together 18 points on 8-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds in 26 minutes. Caverly contributed 12 points and seven assists and Free added eight points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The Bobcats dominated from the tip. Reigning MAAC Player of the Week Mikala Morris was locked in early, scoring eight points in the first four minutes, while controlling the paint with ease. Morris and the rest of the Bobcats didn’t let Iona grab its first rebound until five minutes into the second quarter.

Morris finished the day with 14 points and 10 rebounds, her fourth consecutive double-double and 10th of the season.

“We definitely wanted to make sure that we established her early,” Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri said. “We wanted to make sure that we established our enforcer on the inside and she certainly set the tone for us.”

The Bobcats defense was nothing short of suffocating. Their on-ball pressure forced 20 turnovers in the game and only 14 points in the first half, the least they’ve given up all-season.

“Loved the way the team’s playing, ready to go, great first half, another incredible defensive performance that matched our offensive efficiency,” Fabbri said.

Quinnipiac’s strong defensive effort continued in the second half as it never trailed the entire game. The Bobcats lead ballooned to 34 points before ultimately taking their starters out and getting into cruise control.

Quinnipiac used their defensive efforts to fuel the offense, scoring 24 points off of turnovers. The Bobcats also moved the ball extremely-well throughout, assisting on 22 of their 34 made field-goals.

“We wanted to pay back Iona for the last time we played, and that was our focus coming in,” Caverly said.

With the win, the Bobcats are now 9-2 in their last 11 games, improving to 15-8 overall and 10-4 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac travels to Fairfield for a heavyweight battle of the top-two teams in the MAAC on Thursday at 7 p.m.