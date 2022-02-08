Sex and the pity: ‘And Just Like That’ defies all positive expectations of a revival of the series

The “Sex and the City” franchise is that old friend you keep running into every few years. You may have an amazing history together, but as you mature, you two just begin to fade away and your irreplaceable get-togethers turn into an awkward wave and nod at the local coffee shop.

The sex-positive American drama series, “Sex and the City,” was leaps and bounds ahead of its time as it showcased four sexually liberated female friends in their 30s combatting the New York City dating scene. The show spawned six seasons and two movies, and was a staple in the homes of many adults from the late 1990s through the whole of the 2000s.

Needless to say, expectations were high when a reboot series, “And Just Like That,” was announced by HBO Max that the three of the four leading ladies are making a swift comeback to reprise their iconic roles.

“And Just Like That” follows a similar idea to the original series but this time Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristian Davis) are in their 50s and are navigating a new chapter in their lives and friendship. Despite Kim Cattrall refusing to return to her role as the sex-positive fourth member of the group, Samantha, the reboot had all the ingredients to make something fabulous.

Instead, each episode was a cringe-fest of forced progressive storylines, nonsensical character development and amateur subplots written by people who seemingly never watched any previous iteration of “Sex and the City.”

A major hiccup within the reboot is the handling of Samantha’s absence from the show. It’s unbelievable for a friend as loyal as Samantha to move all the way to London over a financial dispute with Carrie. In one episode of “Sex and the City,” she selflessly pulled out Carrie’s diaphragm, so needless to say she is not the type of person who would drop a close friend over something as minuscule as money.

An even worse subtraction from the series is Miranda’s sanity. All of Miranda’s likable characteristics were in shambles in “And Just Like That,” as expressed through her newfound relationship with the show’s first non-binary character and stand-up comedian, Che, played by Sara Ramirez. Miranda, who eloped with Steve in the final season of “Sex and the City,” is suddenly unhappy with her marriage as Steve can no longer satisfy her sexually.