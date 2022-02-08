SATIRE: Quinnipiac administration and faculty football game a success despite lack of attendance

This article is for comedic purposes only. Actual names and likenesses used in this article are used in a parodic context, and are not a reflection of any actual person.

After several weeks of cryptic hints and advertisements, Quinnipiac University administration announced on Feb. 4, that the school was hosting a full-contact football game between the administration and faculty on Sunday, Feb. 6.

“I don’t know who asked for this or wanted it,” said Alvin Moravsky, a first-year health science major. “Literally everyone I know thought we were getting an actual football team. I don’t think that’s too unreasonable since that’s what the flyers all around campus said.”

University administration placed flyers around campus throughout the weeks prior to the game stating the university will be, “Unleashing Ambition on the Gridiron.” It included fully designed uniforms incorporating the Quinnipiac colors, created by the fashion icon himself, men’s hockey coach, Rand Pecknold.

The game was played Sunday afternoon on the lush, green turf of the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium for the reasonable entry fee of $25, which could be paid with cash or credit. If the students wanted a discount, they could use their meal points for entry instead at a $20 price point so the university could dodge taxes on the transactions.

The press release noted that the proceeds would go towards adding extra air conditioning to the administration offices located in the east wing of the Arnold Bernhard Library.

“When I heard it was $25, I had to puke into my Starbucks cup,” Moravsky said. “They really expect us to shell out that