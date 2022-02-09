A sweet and spicy super bowl: Two recipes to snack on while you watch the big game

I have never been a fan of football. I didn’t understand why my dad was screaming at the TV. However, I did associate the Super Bowl with the halftime show, the funny commercials and, of course, the snacks. I have always regarded the women in my family as great chefs and bakers. In honor of Super Bowl 56, I’ve decided to share two of my favorite recipes you and your friends can make together while the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Everyone knows somebody who makes a mean buffalo chicken dip. However, I can assure you my mom’s recipe is one of the best. This chicken dip recipe is a staple at barbecues, family parties and tailgates alike. Ingredients: 3 blocks of cream cheese

3 to 4 cups of shredded cheddar cheese 1 bottle of Frank’s Red Hot hot sauce At least 2 cups of shredded chicken Directions: Set your cream cheese out to soften. Then, shred your chicken. We usually use rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, but any shredded chicken will work. Once the cream cheese is fully softened, mix all the ingredients together in an oven-safe dish. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes or until cooked through. Then stir and serve with your tortilla chip of choice.