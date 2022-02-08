Reflecting on ‘Twilight’ as ‘The Big Hit Show’ podcast looks back on 17 years of fan history

Interviews with Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the first “Twilight” film, and others integral to the production of the saga created a full picture of just how intricate the history of a piece of media many continue to ridicule today could be.

The podcast also explored the problematic history of the series, including the exploitation of the Quileute tribe and the media frenzy that harassed Kristen Stewart and Pattinson for years, which is important. We often ignore the bad things about our favorite media, but that’s not the case with “Twilight.”

A fair number of fans interviewed throughout the series discuss Meyer’s problematic writing in particular, citing the need to be more aware about the media we consume and love.

Pappademas does a masterful job of balancing the tales of production and fandom, but also isn’t afraid to point out issues with people’s actions. He pointedly asked the comedian who openly mocked “Twilight” fans whether or not he sees his actions in 2009 as misogynistic.

While Pappademas used “Twilight” as the introduction into “The Big Hit Show,” the story is far from over. The podcast will also be used to explore other culturally impactful moments in media. The next topic they will cover is Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

Even if you don’t care about “Twilight” or Kendrick Lamar, I highly encourage you to listen to “The Big Hit Show” as it gives a window into the culture mainstream media can create. It goes beyond the mediums it is actively observing and can be reflective on media companies as a whole.