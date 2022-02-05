Yaniv Perets posts 10th shutout of the season in Rand Pecknold’s 1000th game as head coach, Quinnipiac wins over RPI 1-0

The night started with a commemoration of an incredible career and concluded with another win for Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold, adding to a formidable resume as Quinnipiac beat RPI 1-0.

“It’s an interesting milestone to hit. You’re excited about it but you also feel a little bit old,” Pecknold said. “I’m excited I can get to that point, I just want to thank my wife and my kids for supporting me through it.”

Coming in after a 2-1 victory over Union, freshman goalie Yaniv Perets added his 10th shutout of the season. He has the second-most in program history with 10, tied with Eric Hartzell ‘13, Andrew Shortridge ‘20 and Keith Petruzelli ‘21. He also has the most shutouts as a first-year student in program history.

Perets’ shutout gives Quinnipiac its 13th team shutout of the season, a new NCAA Division I record. This surpasses Niagara, who set the record in the 1999-2000 season with 12.

“Dylan and Yaniv have been excellent,” Pecknold said. “Justin Eddy, our goalie coach, has done a phenomenal job with both of them, and he’s just really good at his job.”

When asked about the record, Perets was not shy to address Pecknold’s milestone before his own.

“First of all, what an accomplishment for coach. He’s done great things for this program … even better that we could do this on his 1000th game,” Perets said. “I don’t really see it as a personal accomplishment, it’s more like a team thing. The guys, every single one, the forwards and defense blocking shots … for me it’s more like a team accomplishment making my life so much easier.”

Quinnipiac struck first midway through the first period as junior forward Ethan Leyh snuck the puck past screened graduate student goaltender Linden Marshall from the left circle for his third goal of the year, assisted by redshirt junior forward Guus Van Nes and junior forward Skyler Brind’Amour.

“He’s had some good energy these last three games,” Pecknold said. “I thought he was really good against UConn also … he’s got some confidence, playing hard. Nice little play on his goal, bad angle, threw it at the net and the goalie wasn’t expecting it … I like his linemates creating that screen.”

Leyh talked about his weekend (two goals) has helped him build momentum and how it’s translated to the team’s success.

“It’s always nice to get on the board,” Leyh said “(It) obviously gives you confidence, linemates help a lot, a guy like Friedmann always talking us up.”

In the second period, Quinnipiac held onto its lead as Perets, a Hobey Baker nominee, stopped all five shots on goal, running his total to 10 saves by the end of the period.

Heading into the last period, Perets stayed hot as he improved his saves total, saving all 15 shots by the final buzzer.

After completing the weekend sweep, the Bobcats moved to 23-2-3 on the year, fighting for the No. 1 spot in that nation. Quinnipiac returns to action on Tuesday, Feb. 8, against Brown at the People’s United Center before a four-game road trip.