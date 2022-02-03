Quinnipiac plans $244M construction projects for two new academic buildings, a new dorm

The facilities will become a part of new ‘South Quad’ on Mount Carmel campus

Quinnipiac University will build two new academic buildings and a 417-bed residence hall as the next phase of its 10-year master facilities plan.

The university’s Board of Trustees has approved $244 million for the projects on Jan. 20. The money will be funded through a combination of the university’s endowment, philanthropic efforts and debt financing, according to a press release.

President Judy Olian said in a press release on Feb. 3, that this “unprecedented set of investments” will enhance the university’s academics, research and student learning-living experience.

“They are critical in achieving the ambitious goals articulated in our strategic plan as we create the University of the Future,” Olian said.

The new area called “South Quad,” which will be located between Tator Hall and the College of Arts and Sciences where the pine trees are, will shelter the buildings.

While this project is in the process of designing, Quinnipiac anticipates opening the three buildings in 2024.

The new 79,000 square-foot academic building will house the School of Business, an innovation hub, a financial technology center, faculty offices and an event space that can seat up to 150 people. Under the plan, the university will build an environmentally friendly central energy plant under this facility.

Another 137,000-square-foot construction will become a general academic building where the community can access labs, a greenhouse, an animal research facility and an auditorium that could house 600-800 people. The building will also be a space to expand the university’s computing programs’ classrooms and faculty offices.

Lastly, the new air-conditioned residence hall will feature single and double rooms. Similar to all other residence halls, it will consist of gathering spaces, lounges and an outdoor courtyard. The university is also exploring the possibility of having a green roof with live vegetation and solar panels for energy generation during the design process.

The university noted that it hopes to get Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification as a part of its sustainability plan.

“These new major building projects signify Trustees’ conviction about Quinnipiac‘s bright future,” said Arthur Rice, Board of Trustees chairman. “Quinnipiac has long been a leader in positioning its students for successful careers and fulfilling lives, and these buildings will add to these distinctions while supporting advanced faculty research and immersive teaching approaches.”

Quinnipiac has suffered from a high space demand for years as it doesn’t have enough buildings to house faculty offices and labs for students. Provost Debra Liebowitz said in May 2021 that the newly approved phase of construction will “adequately deal” with the need in a longer term as it has been “one of the critical problems we have faced.”

The need for space worsened from COVID-19 as it required the university to de-densify the spaces it had.

The project will also be subject to the town’s approvals. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said she met with Olian and her team on Jan. 27, to discuss the facilities plan. The plan will “bring significant revenue next year for building permits,” the mayor said.