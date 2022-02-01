Me, myself and solitude

Cut the chit-chat and focus on the most important person in your life — you.

The everyday person often fears the thought of being alone. Being perceived to be lame, lonely or even — in more extreme cases— a menace to society is a legitimate concern to the average person. Some people have no clue what to do with themselves when they’re not in the company of others, and more are hesitant to be left alone with their own thoughts. Humans are social creatures, so it’s completely normal to crave the gratification of being surrounded by your peers. However, allowing yourself to take a step back from society can be a good thing.

According to an article in The Atlantic, Jack Fong, a sociologist who studied solitude said, “When people take these moments to explore their solitude, not only will they be forced to confront who they are, they just might learn a little bit about how to outmaneuver some of the toxicity that surrounds them in a social setting.”

We often force ourselves into a prescribed box crowded with societal norms and expectations when we’re in the company of others. Being around people often means playing a part to fit into whatever social situation we find ourselves in. Take, for example, when you’re in a job interview — you might find yourself talking in a unique professional tone of voice, sitting in a more upright position with your ankles crossed, spewing strategic answers to the interviewer’s questions in hopes of landing the job.

If you’re in a social gathering full of new people around your age, you might act completely differently than if you were surrounded by family or friends. We are all guilty of putting on a particular mask to better adapt to the environment we’re in. It’s not until we’re alone that we can remove our imaginary mask, and set our truest form free.

Letting loose without the natural fear of judgment is one of the most rewarding experiences a person can have. Sometimes, I want to eat my ribs messily and not have to worry about the excess barbecue sauce that has escaped my mouth. Other times, I want to release my inner Gibby from “iCarly” and walk around unapologetically without a shirt. Everyone has personal needs, and some of those needs simply cannot be fulfilled within the presence of your peers. It’s a separate issue in itself, but we all fear being embarrassed or judged by others, and until society can remedy itself in that regard, expressing yourself to your fullest capacity might stay confined to a detached environment.