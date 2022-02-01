Cooking competitions satisfy reality TV cravings

The one cooking competition host I cannot get enough of is chef Gordon Ramsay.

His persona is not boring, to say the least. His patience is limited, but he offers his cooking expertise in any way he can. He’s portrayed to be crude or a guy you would never want to play “Monopoly” with.

Ramsay being called a jerk is inaccurate. Sometimes people have it coming; if you had a disgusting restaurant in “Kitchen Nightmares,” I’d curse you out too. In reality, you can’t be a Michelin star chef and expect people to respect you in the restaurant industry if you’re impolite.

In “MasterChef Junior,” he encourages the young chefs to improve when they make mistakes. If Ramsay was mean to the children, I’m sure we wouldn’t be hearing much of him in entertainment anymore. There are also times when contestants get eliminated, and Ramsay offers scholarships to culinary schools. In 2017, he offered finalist Gabriel Lewis in season eight of “MasterChef” tuition assistance to continue his culinary journey.

Ramsay is basically the LinkedIn of the culinary world. He welcomes other chefs to be judges in “MasterChef” and “Next Level Chef” from American cuisine connoisseur, chef Richard Blais to pastry queen, chef Christina Tosi. It is interesting to watch chefs across the board critique a dish whether it’s as simple as macaroni and cheese or as complex as soufflé.

I know I won’t attempt to recreate any dishes, but watching someone cook with a lot of passion is top-tier entertainment. “‘Catfish” could never give me the same adrenaline as Ramsay screaming at contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen.”