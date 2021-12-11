Quinnipiac men’s basketball enjoys dominant 73-47 victory over Maine, but Kevin Marfo injury casts short-term cloud

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team pulled away from Maine in the second half on their way to a 73-47 victory. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 6-4 on the season.

It’s common for early Saturday afternoon games to start slow and that was the case today. Both teams looked stagnant on the offensive end in the first half, combining for only 56 points.

The second half was the complete opposite. The Bobcats got hot and never let up, leading by as many as 27 points. Quinnipiac shot over 50% in the second half.

“The second half was like night and day from the first,” Dunleavy said.

Graduate student forward Kevin Marfo put together another double-double, his fifth of the season, scoring a season-high 21 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists. However, Marfo appeared to injure his lower body after going up for a rebound late in the second half.

“He could be out for a few days or a few weeks, we don’t know how significant the injury is,” Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy said.

With redshirt junior guard Savion Lewis’ Achilles injury, freshman guard Bernie Blunt got the nod for his first career start, scoring a career-high 14 points.

“Once the first shot went down it gave me a lot of confidence,” Blunt said.

The Quinnipiac defense stifled Maine throughout, switching between man-to-man and a 2-3 zone that held the Black Bears to under 50 points.

Quinnipiac dominated the paint all game, outscoring Maine 32-18.

“Rebounding and getting the ball inside is a point of emphasis for us,” Dunleavy said.

Quinnipiac has now won its last three meetings against the Black Bears. The Bobcats travel to Penn State Dec. 22, to wrap up their non-conference schedule.