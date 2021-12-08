SATIRE: CXO Tom Ellett to turn apartment into weekend nightclub

This article is for comedic purposes only. Actual names and likenesses used in this article are used in a parodic context, and are not a reflection of any actual person.

The party does not stop under the watch of Tom Ellett, Quinnipiac University’s chief experience officer.

Ellett will make his newly renovated on-campus apartment available to students for a weekend nightclub, kickstarting in the spring 2022 semester. The intention is to enhance nightlife in the community without students having to leave campus. The club will be called the Bobcat Den.

“We trademarked the name, we have to use it somehow,” President Judy Olian said.

The Bobcat Den will open from 7-10 p.m. Attendees that stay past closing time will be ineligible to register for classes for the following semester.

Ellett’s kitchen will be utilized as an open bar for Shirley Temples. The club will play Ellett’s favorite song, “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee for the entire three-hour duration directly from his phone with the occasional Spotify advertisements sprinkled in.