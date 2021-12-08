Polo G delivers superb sequel with ‘Hall of Fame 2.0’

Less than six months after the release of Polo G’s third studio album, “Hall of Fame,” the Chicago rapper returned to flex his lyrical muscles with a 14-song deluxe tracklist on Dec. 3, that topped the earlier project.

In an announcement video for “Hall of Fame 2.0” released on social media early November, Polo G stated that he wanted to cap off this first chapter of his career with a bang, saying “I feel like we should turn up one more time.”

That’s exactly what he did.

The album begins with the lead single, “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” released Nov. 12. The song pays homage to the late Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” sampling and modernizing the beat of the 1987 classic with Polo G referencing “The King of Pop” several times on the braggadocious track that stretches a mere minute and 45 seconds.

This upbeat tempo continues through the next few tracks, all ripe with features. “Don’t Play” featuring Lil Baby sees the Atlanta rapper deliver yet another classic verse on a song that feels very similar to his own “How it Feels,” which was released in June..

The fourth track, entitled “Heating Up,” includes a feature from relatively unknown rapper YungLiV, who is signed to Polo G’s own Capalot Records. Unlike the inclusion of fellow Capalot signee Scorey on the original album, which felt out of place, YungLiV delivers a flow and sound similar to a younger version of his mentor, making it a very cohesive song.