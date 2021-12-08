The wimpy kid legacy continues

No matter how “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is adapted, Greg Heffley will always be the worst friend.

Disney+ released an animated adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s graphic novel “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” on Dec. 3. The animations are vibrant but the 2010 live-action is undefeated.

The novel was published in 2007 and although the target demographic is children, it still has a hold on me 14 years later. One of my guilty pleasure movies is the first live-action film. I remember watching the movie in elementary school, and I still put it on just to feel alive.

Also, I never got over my childhood crush on Devon Bostick’s portrayal of Rodrick Heffley, but that’s beside the point.

Typically a film goes from animation to live-action, but “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” flipped the script. It’s strange for me to see characters I’m familiar with go from actors to illustrations. We’ve seen examples like Disney turning the 1994 classic “The Lion King” into a live-action adaptation in 2019, managing to get Beyoncé on board.

Kinney had complete control over the new adaptation regarding character designs, writing the screenplay and running production. I can imagine that this film is exactly what he envisioned considering he is still cranking out “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books to this day.

This film was executed neatly. It was easy to tell the difference between Greg’s point of view and voice-over scenes that were cut to the illustrations in his diary. The film’s settings, like the Heffleys’ house and Westmore Middle School, looked somewhat realistic, and my eyes could not leave the high saturation from the screen.