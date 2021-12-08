Coffee, coffee, coffee: Reviewing local Connecticut coffee shops in search of the best cup of Joe

Jess: Cappuccino

Emily: Hot Mocha

The drinks we got were good, but they were piping hot for at least an hour. The following is not an exaggeration: we got our drinks and sat down to eat our pastries and talk. When we left, there was still steam coming off the drink, and we had the lids off the whole time in hopes it would cool down. Once we could finally try our drinks, they tasted rich and smooth, so at least the wait was worth it.