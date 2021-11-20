Kevin Marfo’s double-double leads Quinnipiac men’s basketball to win over Central Connecticut State 76-65

“The player who puts the ball through the hoop has 10 hands,” legendary UCLA men’s basketball head coach John Wooden said.

Quinnipiac men’s basketball brought those words to life, having four players in double digits and beating Central Connecticut State University 76-65.

Graduate student forward Kevin Marfo started off strong, garnering two points and five rebounds in the first seven minutes of the game. Marfo’s presence in the paint did two things: it gave the Bobcats a formidable rebounding presence on both sides of the ball, and it allowed Quinnipiac to extend time of possession. Marfo collected

Both teams moved the ball well, but were not converting on scoring opportunities.

However, CCSU started up hot when players on the bench came into the game, specifically freshman guard Davonte Sweatman who was energetic from the start, even doing windmill dunks before the game. Sweatman brings a lot to the team even with his short 5 foot 8 inch body.

Sweatman came in the first half and made a difference from the get-go, draining a 3-pointer and scoring five total points in his first shift off the bench. The Blue Devils bench outscored their starters 23-6 in the first half.

With 3:44 into the first half, CCSU led the game 22-21 due to pristine ball movement and getting to the free throw line. However, that was the last lead it would see all day.

Quinnipiac kept the game close in the first half through its smart play, specifically Marfo’s rebounding in the paint and alert passing.

“We started attacking them on offensive rebounds and getting into the paint … use each other to get better shots … screening off-ball to get easy shots and easy layups,” Marfo said.

Starting the second half, the game was close with the Bobcats just barely leading the Blue Devels 31-29.

Redshirt junior guard Savion Lewis ignited the Bobcats, stretching their lead and contributing to the win. Lewis finished the day with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, adding crucial depth as a reserve that Quinnipiac needed to succeed.

“We have great players coming off the bench … when you see a guy like (Lewis) it motivates you to play hard and all want to play for each other,” sophomore guard Tymu Chenery said.

Marfo and Chenery were the biggest bright spots for the Bobcats today. Marfo used his fancy footwork in the post and his overpowering 6-foot-9-inch frame to bully the Blue Devils and dominate the paint. He had a double-double, scoring 14 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

Chenery led the team in scoring with 17 points and much of that was attributed to his ability to get to the free throw line. He led the team with six free throws and was perfect at the line.

The Bobcats did not get to the line at all in the first half, but had 13 free throws in the second half, making all 13. CCSUt made 19 of its 23 free throw attempts in the game.

CCSU never recovered after losing the lead, but did have players that performed well. Senior forward Stephane Ayangma finished the day with 13 points and two rebounds and freshman guard Trenton McLaughlin was money from beyond the arc, going 3/5 and collecting 11 points.

Going forward, the Bobcats will work to be a complete team on both sides of the ball.

“Defensively, finishing possessions whether it be through rebounding or contested shots, and offensively trusting ball movement and body movement as opposed to allowing ourselves to stand,” Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy said.

The Bobcats will have a quick turnaround as they go on the road against New Hampshire Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m.