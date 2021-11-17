Silk Sonic’s debut, a tough listen front to back

Personally, I cannot say for sure whether the album met those expectations.

That does not mean I did not enjoy the album. Mars and Paak’s ability to harness the sound of 1970s soul led to them creating the most sonically unique album of 2021. However, during my first listen, I was met with a collection of songs that came across as an absolute enigma.

After hearing the album’s three singles, “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate” and “Smokin Out The Window,” I was expecting the whole thing to sound just like them. These three are the quintessential Silk Sonic experience. They all use Paak and Mars to their fullest potential, exude the upbeat nature of soul and are laser-focused on the album’s theme of the trials and tribulations that come with searching for love in the modern age.

While each moment of the tracklist is great, my instincts are begging me to ignore the buzz of this LP being labeled album of the year months before it was even released.

Instead of the whole project sounding as good as its singles, the other songs felt extremely different on the first and subsequent listens. Songs like “After Last Night” and “Blast Off” left me with sonic and tonal whiplash when they succeeded “Fly As Me” and “Skate,” respectively. When an extremely slow and somber song comes on immediately after one that is very happy and upbeat, it can only leave the listener confused and rushing to adjust their headspace.

The mad scramble the listener needs to catch up to the mood of each track is only exacerbated by the whole project’s length. As an avid fan of short albums, this one missed the mark when it came to song amount. While I was not expecting an album as beefy as “Donda,” the 31-minute runtime with only eight full-length songs feels way too short for the type of impact that Paak and Mars wanted the album to have. One or two more songs would have helped the LP hit that sweet spot that it desperately needed and deserved.

The album’s main bright spot comes from its sixth track, “Put On A Smile.” The song itself is as close to perfect as you’ll get from this album. Mars’ vocals on the chorus bring listeners back to his peak days as a performer, and Paak’s tone of voice during his verses perfectly fit the somber mood the song is going for. This track is definitely the magnum opus the album needed if it wanted to have a chance at being unquestionably great.

After hours of tearing my mind apart attempting to form a concrete opinion for myself about this album, I finally found one. Each and every song on this LP is excellent, but it just is not a great album. “An Evening With Silk Sonic” is a collection of songs that you can add to your playlist and find enjoyment out of, but should rarely be listened to front to back.

I came into this album wanting it to be far and away the best album released in a year full of classics, but I just cannot call it that.