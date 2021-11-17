Six hours to fit in centuries of indigeneity

Frenchmen like Nicolet would marry Indigenous women and have children with them to “integrate rather than dominate” the Indigenous population. At the same time, residential schools across Canada tortured and killed Indigenous children, hoping to, as Gen. Richard H. Pratt put it, “kill the Indian and save the man.”

“I believe the story I shared today highlights a hairline of how we got here,” Dauphinais said. “These colonial narratives paint a romantic picture of conquerors, and at the same time erase the women who carried the generations and this work.”

By addressing the colonial narrative that students are often presented in schools, Dauphinais hopes to begin changing the story at the source by educating future teachers.

“We know that our K-12 curriculum is not accurate, nor thorough,” Dauphinais said. “It’s biased, it’s Eurocentric, it’s white … We’ve really got a huge project there with critical curriculum studies and discourse analysis.”

Vice President for Equity, Inclusion and Leadership Development and associate professor of sociology Donald Sawyer addressed

his search for answers in his genealogy, and how he found something he never knew about.

Sawyer always identified as African American and traced his ancestors to a plantation in South Carolina, where their names were not recorded, halting his search in that branch of his family history.

“I couldn’t go any further because there were no names being associated with the people that were owned at that time,” Sawyer said. “It’s like slave one, slave two, slave three and slave four were my ancestors, but I have no connection to them because their history was cut off at that point in time.”

However, Sawyer felt like his father did not fall under that umbrella. When searching through his genealogy, he found that his father descended from the Shinnecock Tribe of Long Island. When he saw portraits of Shinnecock people taken by someone on Long Island, he knew that’s where his family traced back to.

“It clicked for me because I saw my grandmother’s and my father’s, my great grandmother’s face in the people that he captured in his photos,” Sawyer said.

Much like the history of his ancestors in South Carolina, Sawyer’s Shinnecock ancestry was erased by census-takers who did not care about the nuances of the Afro-Indigenous identity, leaving him to discover it in adulthood.

Sawyer’s family’s experience exemplifies the haze that white documentarians have created over the histories of both Black and Indigenous people.

Moving from the Shinnecock people to indigenity in East Haven, Connecticut, anthropology associate professor Julia Giblin shared that there’s more Indigenous land in the state than we are familiar with.

She presented a case study from the Burwell-Karako excavations in East Haven, Connecticut. The site contains 273,441 artifacts. It is a multicomponent site from the Middle Archaic through the late Woodland periods (about 3000 B.C. to 200 B.C.). Burwell is located north of the New Haven reservation and other important places to Quinnipiac.

In the past, amateur archaeologists only focused on the artistic aspect of artifacts rather than the cultural meaning. Their motive was to profit from the objects displayed.

“You know, trying to get new beautiful points for using their collections, (there was) a market incentive,” Giblin said. “There’s really a lack of methodology a lot of times.”

Archaeologists in Connecticut today are working to make commitments to build stronger relationships with Indigenous communities by helping identify and resettle historic documents.

Political science assistant professor Marcos Scauso presented “Settling the United States: Epistemic Politics in the Institutionalization of Othering,” at the next event. His general concern was “How do epistemic notions relate, in the institutional history of the United States, to the construction of ‘Latin America” as an ‘other’?”

“One side is to recreate and reinforce the archive which I think it’s a lot of the work that has been done so far of rebuilding the histories that colonialism has erased,” Scauso said.

Scauso spoke on the questionable and all-reality foundation of life: God. Often taken as a starting point for people’s motives, beliefs and actions, God may be universally bounded but it has a boundary — applicable to everything else through othering.

“There’s no authority because there’s no connection to God,” Scauso said. “Therefore, there is emptiness … and finally any alternative of resistance becomes a form of an element and every different kind of project of resistance and enactments and way of life becomes a threat to civilization.”