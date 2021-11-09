Dear Counselor Issue 1

This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, and does not constitute medical or other professional advice.

Dear Counselor is a column written by Mary Pelliteri, a member of Quinnipiac University’s Counseling Services, to answer questions students have regarding mental health and wellness. To submit questions to Dear Counselor, email [email protected] gmail.com. All chosen questions will be anonymously published.

I feel like so many students, including myself, have had a worse semester this fall than ever. How should we address a full return to college life while protecting our mental health?

The pandemic has been difficult for most of us, and the majority of college students have been negatively affected, in one way or another. So, be kind to yourself, this is not easy for any of us! There are some things you can do to take care of yourself. Focus on what you can control and establish a routine. Don’t underestimate the basics; eat well, get enough sleep, exercise, limit your alcohol use. Surround yourself with positive people, who support you and are in your corner. Limit social media. Do what you love, and laugh a lot. And don’t forget to utilize the resources available. We are QU strong, and all in this together!