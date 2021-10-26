SATIRE: Quinnipiac to demolish Athletic and Recreation Center for parking spots

This article is for comedic purposes only. Actual names and likenesses used in this article are used in a parodic context, and are not a reflection of any actual person.

For the first time in Quinnipiac University’s history, students got what they wanted.

Quinnipiac decided to stop production of the expansion of the Athletic and Recreation Center. In the university’s 10-year master facilities plan, a health and wellness center was coming to campus in the fall semester of 2022. However, students creating their own parking spots in North Lot put a halt to this transition.

“There are so many alternatives to being physically active, but zero alternatives for a car accident,” President Judy Olian said. “We didn’t plan to renovate the recreation center, so we might as well get rid of it.”

Olian will be hosting a bulldozing event on Nov. 2, operating the bulldozer without any prior training. Olian said using the machine is a lifelong goal of hers. The North Lot will be closed for the event.